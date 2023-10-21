Mira Rajput Kapoor slays in classic white shirt and blue jeans

MUMBAI: When it comes to fashion, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput knows best how to grab eyeballs.

On Saturday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she flaunted her opulent take on the classic white shirt and blue jeans.

The mother of two children looked stunning in a white shirt that she tucked in her bootcut blue denims. She elevated her look with minimal makeup, black heels and a black handbag.

Her latest airport look garnered loads of likes and comments on social media.

"Love her fashion sense," a social media user commented.

"Woww...she looks beautiful," another one wrote.

Mira is quite active on social media. Whether it's her parenting journey or her best style moments, she loves sharing snippets of her life with her followers.

On Instagram, she currently enjoys a massive fan following of 4.6M followers. Recently, she served some serious festive style inspiration.