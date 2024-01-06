Michelle Keegan 'too embarrassed' to say one word in front of Joanna Lumley

LOS ANGELES: Actress Michelle Keegan has shared her 'embarrassment' while filming her new streaming thriller ‘Fool Me Once’ with Dame Joanna Lumley.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ star, 36, opened up about the experience on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the series, Michelle plays Maya Stern, an ex-army captain who tries to solve the mystery of seeing her murdered husband, Joe (Richard Armitage) on a secret nanny cam, while Joanna portrays her mother-in-law Judith Burkett.

Speaking about working with BAFTA-winning star Joanna, she said: "It was so much fun, and we laughed the whole way through." However, there was one downside, as Michelle admitted: "There were a lot of F-bombs dropped in the show, but I just couldn't bring myself to swear at her in rehearsal. I was just so embarrassed to say the word”.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the series has soared to the top of Netflix's charts since its New Year's Day release and Michelle confessed she couldn't believe its success.

Sharing her reaction, Michelle said: "It's madness that it's number one all over the world. I was always a huge fan of Harlan Coben books so when I got the call it was 'Yes, absolutely,' and I grabbed it with both hands”.

The gritty new drama is a far cry from her role in ‘Coronation Street’, which Michelle described as 'a massive learning platform’.

She added: "I took a long, long time to decide to leave it was very hard". Michelle previously revealed how losing her character in ‘Coronation Street’ pushed her to work harder. "And then when they told me they were killing off my character and there was no going back I thought I would never work again. My security was ripped away which made me push forward and work harder," she shared.