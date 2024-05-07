Met Gala 2024: From Alia Bhatt to Isha Ambani, Indian celebs rock high-fashion looks

CHENNAI: The Met Gala 2024 was a glamorous affair, featuring a lineup of stars dazzling in their interpretations of the theme, The Garden of Time. Indian celebrities made a strong impression with their stunning outfits.

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a custom-designed mint green saree by Sabyasachi, complemented by braids and soft makeup.

Natasha Poonawalla, a regular at the coveted Met Gala carpet, wowed in a custom outfit from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal Collection, crafted by John Galliano.

Isha Ambani stole the spotlight in a couture saree gown designed by Rahul Mishra. The gown featured a breathtaking long floral train.

Mindy Kaling made a statement in a sculpted nude gown by Gaurav Gupta, paired with a majestic cape.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee made history as the first Indian fashion designer to walk the Met Gala carpet, wearing an embroidered duster coat from his collection adorned with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds.

Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley attended the event wearing a navy blue dress designed by Prabal Gurung, featuring cut-out details.

Indian fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel debuted at the Met Gala in a stunning off-shoulder gown by Iris van Herpen. Fluttering butterflies inspired the body-hugging dress.