'Merry Christmas' producer Kewal Garg is changing the landscape of Bollywood, one film at a time

MUMBAI: Producer Kewal Garg, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Merry Christmas', has been bringing tectonic shifts in the landscape of Bollywood.

The businessman and producer, associated with Matchbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, started his journey in Bollywood with the film 'Main Krishna Hun’ starring Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. He then solidified his position with the landslide critical and commercial success of 'Andhadhun'. The Netflix movie 'Monica, O My Darling' furthered his vision to bring path-breaking stories to the fore.

Hailing from Punjab, Kewal Garg is committed to offering cinematic brilliance. He emphasises the significance of meticulous planning.

He said: "Making a film involves a lot of planning. The most important task is to build a good team that can understand your vision and the director's vision.”

Crediting his success to hard work, destiny and pure intentions, the producer has maintained a perfect balance in his personal and professional life. Now that he has established his name, Kewal Garg is looking forward to his forthcoming release 'Merry Christmas' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set to release on January 12, 2024.

Additionally, he is also producing 'Pine Cone' directed by Onir. When asked to spill the beans about 'Merry Christmas', Kewal revealed: "It is a romantic thriller directed by the supremely talented Sriram Raghavan. The film has a perfect blend of thrills and suspense keeping the audience glued to their seats. I won't reveal much about the film as you will have to watch it to unveil the anticipation.”

Expressing his joy in collaborating with Tips for 'Merry Christmas', the producer said: “We have collaboratively made a fantastic film together. I believe that our audience will enjoy watching it as much as the teams from Matchbox and Tips enjoyed making it.”