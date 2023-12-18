Meghna's 'Sam Bahadur' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at global box office

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Sam Bahadur" has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide, the makers on Monday said.

The biographical drama film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, received mixed reviews upon its release on December 1.

In a post on X, production house RSVP shared the update about the movie's box office collection.

"Sam Bahadur marches on with pride & victory at the box office, and we are grateful!" the banner said, adding that the film is a glorious hit with "Rs 100+ crore worldwide".

"Sam Bahadur" featured Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Meghna Gulzar directed the film from a script she penned along with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava.

"Sam Bahadur" released the same day as the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal", which has grossed Rs 835 crore globally at the box office.