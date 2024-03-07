Matthew McConaughey reveals wife Camila’s 'most requested' recipes

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey enjoys tasty meals at home in Texas with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey.



Camila often shares her adventures in the kitchen, and beyond, on her website ‘Women of Today’.

For Southern Living, the married couple, who share sons Levi, Livingston, and daughter Vida, spoke about the recipes that the family loves most, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“The most requested recipe in the house for me to make by Ma Mac and Matthew—would be the no-mayo coleslaw”, Camila told Southern Living, referencing her popular coleslaw recipe that uses olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice in place of mayonnaise.

As per ‘People’, their children’s taste buds crave for something sweeter. “For the kids, it's the honey chicken," Camila added.

In that recipe, wings and drumettes get marinated and baked, and then drizzled with honey before going under the broiler. Matthew chimed in with one of their more hearty favourites.

“I'm going to say the one you're forgetting… stroganoff,” he said.

Camila responded: "Oh yeah I forgot about that! Brazilian chicken stroganoff.”

Matthew shared that the family doesn’t eat it as often as they'd like. "Chicken, and cream, and corn — it's sinfully good. But we can't eat that one every night", he said.

All of Camila's recipes are available on Women of Today. The McConaugheys, who unveiled their new joint tequila brand Pantalones Organic Tequila in October, also revealed their favourite tequila cocktails.

"My idea of a perfect drink: Pantalones reposado on the rocks,” Matthew told the outlet.

“I will not shy away from a good margarita. I won’t at all. But because I like my tequila, I like to drink a little more of it. I like to drink it on the rocks, straight so I don’t get all that sugar content.”