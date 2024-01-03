Manoj, Konkona's crime series 'Killer Soup' trailer out now

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming crime series 'Killer Soup' on Wednesday unveiled the series' trailer. Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Netflix shared the video which they captioned, "Umesh and Swathi are stirring up the most bizarre crime thriller of the year- and the secrets are about to boil over! KILLER SOUP TRAILER OUT NOW!!."

The series revolves around Swathi Shetty a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who will be playing the role of Swathi's lover Umesh, said, "For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey's directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy."

Playing the role of Swathi Shetty, actor Konkana Sensharma said, "Stepping into Swathi Shetty's shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth, darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with long-time collaborators Netflix and Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the quirky world we've created set against the background of a sleepy town. With hints of suspense peppered through the series, it makes you wonder, 'Will she or won't she get caught and will the soup boil over?' I eagerly await the audience's reaction when they watch Killer Soup."

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey the series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles. Produced by Chetana Kowshik and Honey Trehan, 'Killer Soup' will be released on Netflix on 11 January 2024.