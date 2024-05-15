Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 May 2024 7:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-15 07:30:54.0  )
Mammootty, Nayanthara likely in a Gautham Menon film
Mammootty, Gautham Menon, Nayanthara (X)

CHENNAI: The latest update in tinseltown is that actors Mammootty and Nayanthara will be on board a directorial in near future. Earlier, the actors shared screen space in the 2015 Malayalam blockbuster Bhaskar The Rascal.

Gautham Menon has narrated a story to both these actors and they have given the nod to the script. As and when things fall in place, the project will be officially announced before going on floors.

Gautham Menon's last directorial was Joshua: Imai Pol Kaaka that did a mediocre business at the box-office.

MollywoodMammoottyNayantharaGautham MenonKollywoodMalayalam Cinema
DTNEXT Bureau

