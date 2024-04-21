Malayalam actor Siddique on board Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran

CHENNAI: The makers of Vikram’s 62nd film recently revealed the title as Veera Dheera Sooran, marking the actor’s birthday. Directed by SU Arunkumar of Chithha fame, the makers announced that Siddique, who has been a part of many projects in the Malayalam film industry, is on board Veera Dheera Sooran.



Sharing a poster, the makers wrote, “Excited to announce that we have with us another brilliant performer #siddique with us on board for #veeradheerasooran @chiyaan #Kaali Veera Dheera Sooran An #SUArunkumar Picture A @gvprakash musical (sic).”

The other star cast includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan playing pivotal roles. The makers released a teaser during the title reveal, from which, it could be understood that Vikram plays the owner of the grocery store and Veera Dheera Sooran looks like a proper commercial entertainer high on action.



The film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and Theni Eswar is handling the camera. Prasanna GK will be taking care of the cuts.

Produced by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, the film will go on floors this month in south Tamil Nadu.