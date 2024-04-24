Makers unveil poster of Jai Hanuman, a sequel to Teja Sajja’s Hanu-Man

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, the makers of epic-adventure Jai Hanuman, unveiled the poster of the film. Prashanth Varma is directing the film, which is a sequel to Hanu-Man. The pre-production works of Jai Hanuman was started on the inaugural day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The new poster features Lord Hanuman standing valiantly on the cliff with a mace in hand, in front of a dragon, that is breathing fire. An official release stated that Prasanth Varma is bringing Dragons to the Indian screen for the first time.

The script was already locked and the movie will be crafted on a big canvas. Jai Hanuman will be released on IMAX 3D. The other details of the film are under wraps. Hanu-Man is a pan-Indian film, that featured Teja Sajja, Amritha and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.