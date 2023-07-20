Makers release sneak peek of Arjun Das-starrer Aneethi

CHENNAI: Aneethi, starring Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan in lead roles, is all set to hit the big screens on July 21. The makers released a sneak-peek of the film which gives a glimpse of how troubled is Arjun Das’ role in the film.

The video starts with the emotional dialogue of Arjun Das talking to someone named Bhaskar. But, the end of the video leaves viewers in confusion and suspense.

The sneak-peek video promises that the film is a suspense-thriller. Helmed by Vasanthabalan, the film also stars Arjun Chidambaram, who will be playing the antagonist. Music for Aneethi is composed by GV Prakash.

Presented by filmmaker Shankar’s S Pictures, the film is produced by M Krishna Kumar, Murugan Gnanavel, Varadharajan Manickam and G Vasanthabalan.