Mahira Khan channels her inner 'gorgeous, style icon' Parveen Babi

MUMBAI: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan paid a tribute to late Indian star Parveen Babi and talked about how she was left impressed with the veteran diva's Time magazine cover that she went on to watch her films.



The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos and photos from the shoot. She is seen in a shimmery rani pink saree and had her haircut resembling the late star. She also shared that it was difficut for her since she was still recovering from her multiple fractures in the foot.

Mahira's Instagram story also features an interview clip of the Pakistani star in which she is seen talking about how she got inspired from Parveen Babi.

"So I remember seeing this Time magazine cover and it had the gorgeous Parveen Babi on it. It's because of that cover that I actually watched her films. Some of her songs I just love. She was so beautiful, such a style icon," she said.

In another video, she is seen in a silver kurta outfit, standing in front of a giant screen with Parveen Babi's songs playing on it.

She said: "This was a tough shoot, my first since my foot injury (three fractures in my right foot to be precise). I couldn't move much and I was hating it. The team was sooo loving and caring... love you guys @lovefuryal @museluxe."

In the shared videos, Mahira was also seen crooning some few lines of Parveen Babi's song from the film Namak Halal - Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba.