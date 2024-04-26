Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, SRK in Nelson's Thalapathy 69 wishlist

CHENNAI: Director Nelson Dilipkumar tasted massive success with Rajinikanth's Jailer last year.

While he is currently working on another script for the Superstar, the filmmaker was spotted at an award function recently.

While it is almost confirmed that H Vinoth will be helming Vijay's Thalapathy 69, Nelson was asked who would make it to his cast ensemble if he was a given a chance to direct Vijay for the second time in Thalapathy 69.

The director replied that Mahesh Babu, Mammootty and Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of his cast.

This reply from Nelson received a loud cheer from the audience.

Nelson had previously cast Shiv Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth.