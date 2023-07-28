Madonna blows a kiss, feels like 'the luckiest star' after health battle

LOS ANGELES: The Queen of Pop, Madonna thanked her "lucky stars" as she danced for her fans in her latest Instagram post.



In the post, she wore a black outfit and gold sunglasses as she danced to her hit song 'Lucky Star', reports The Mirror.



She captioned the post: "To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world! Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too."



Madonna also mentioned in the caption that today is the 40th birthday of her very first album, her self-titled Madonna, adding four star emojis at the end.



As per The Mirror, the video starts off with her back to the camera, shaking her hips before turning to the camera, lowering her sunglasses and winking at the camera.



She then blows a kiss as she mouths the lyrics: "I need your light and baby you know."



Various celebrities have commented on the post, with singer The Weeknd writing: "You dropped this" with a crown emoji. Andy Cohen wrote: "There she is!!!!!" with a flurry of fire and heart emojis afterward.



Madonna's comment on being able to move her body and dancing "just a little bit" seems to be a small nod to her recovery after her recent hospitalisation.



The Mirror further states that last month, she was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed in her New York City apartment due to a bacterial infection and was found "unresponsive".



Her manager, Guy Oseary, informed the world what happened over Instagram and that she spent several days in the ICU. Luckily, she was released back home the day after the news became public.



The singer took to Instagram two weeks ago to thank her fans for their "support and positive energy".



She also wrote: "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

