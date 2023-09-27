'Love you too,' Vijay wishes Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan success
Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani, released to rave reception from the audience and has been making new box-office records.
CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for the resounding success of the latter's Jawan that recently released.
Shah Rukh Khan quoted a tweet from a Vijay's fan page where SRK wrote, "Thank u for your wishes…. Looking forward to Thalapathy’s next!!! I love Vijay sir!!." (sic)
Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk, @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team!— Vijay (@actorvijay) September 27, 2023
Love you too @iamsrk sir https://t.co/yq5T2BOhz8
To SRK's message, the Tamil actor replied, "Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk , @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir." (sic)
Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk, @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team!— Vijay (@actorvijay) September 27, 2023
Love you too @iamsrk sir https://t.co/yq5T2BOhz8
Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani, released to rave reception from the audience and has been making new box-office records.