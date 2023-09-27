Begin typing your search...

'Love you too,' Vijay wishes Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan success

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani, released to rave reception from the audience and has been making new box-office records.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Sep 2023 12:22 PM GMT
'Love you too,' Vijay wishes Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan success
Vijay with Shah Rukh Khan. File photo

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for the resounding success of the latter's Jawan that recently released.

Shah Rukh Khan quoted a tweet from a Vijay's fan page where SRK wrote, "Thank u for your wishes…. Looking forward to Thalapathy’s next!!! I love Vijay sir!!." (sic)

To SRK's message, the Tamil actor replied, "Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk , @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir." (sic)

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani, released to rave reception from the audience and has been making new box-office records.

Online Desk

