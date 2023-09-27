'Love you too,' Vijay wishes Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan success

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for the resounding success of the latter's Jawan that recently released.



Shah Rukh Khan quoted a tweet from a Vijay's fan page where SRK wrote, "Thank u for your wishes…. Looking forward to Thalapathy’s next!!! I love Vijay sir!!." (sic)

To SRK's message, the Tamil actor replied, "Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk , @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir." (sic)

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani, released to rave reception from the audience and has been making new box-office records.

