Lokesh Kanagaraj turns producer with his banner G Squad

CHENNAI: After helming a blockbuster film with actor Vijay-starrer 'Leo' which released on OTT last week, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Monday announced his own production banner named G Squad.

Making the announcement on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "After directing five films, I am delighted to announce the launch of my production venture - G Squad, dedicated towards redefining the landscape of storytelling and entertainment." (sic)

Need all your love and support ❤️@GSquadOffl pic.twitter.com/9NWou59tuE — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 27, 2023

Kanagaraj said that the first few films under the banner will feature the works of his close friends and assistants "to encourage and promote their creative ideas".

Kanagaraj also asked his fans to give the same support given to his films to the upcoming films released under his production and requested his fans to calmly wait for an update of his first film from his production.

"I sincerely wish that you all watch, enjoy, and shower the same support that you all have given me so far. Keep calm and wait for the update of our first production. venture," he added.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with DT Next, Kanagaraj, who is helming his next film with actor Rajinkanth tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 171' said that the film will be high on action like my previous films. He also added that after 'Thalaivar 171', he will direct the sequel to 'Kaithi' titled 'Kaithi 2'.

