Anirudh, Lokesh Kanagaraj to play lead in Anbariv film

Anbariv duo will be making their directorial debut in this role reversal coup, while Ani and Lokesh will don the greasepaint.

ByKaushik RajaramanKaushik Rajaraman|13 Sep 2023 3:02 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-13 05:24:48.0  )
CHENNAI: While Tamil cinema fans have been rejoicing on Thalaivar 171 announcement that will have Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh and stunt choreographer duo Anbariv as lead technicians, we hear that the trio has decided to come together again for a project that will go on floors even before the Rajinikanth film.

However, the film will see Anirudh making his acting debut alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead role. Yes! A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The project will be huge in terms of production yet a quick one.

Anbariv

Anbariv duo will be making their directorial debut in this role reversal coup, while Ani and Lokesh will don the greasepaint. Anirudh is also expected to compose the music for the project.”

CinemaKollywoodLokesh KanagarajAnirudhAnbarivTamil CinemaThalaivar 171Anirudh Lokesh kanagarajlokesh kanagaraj anbarivanbariv stunt master
Kaushik Rajaraman

