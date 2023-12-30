Leaked images from sets of Vettaiyan upset crew in Nagapattinam

CHENNAI: The team of Superstar Rajinikanth’s 170th film is shooting at a rapid pace in Nagapattinam. Earlier this week, the crew filmed crucial scenes in Nagapattinam, featuring Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil.

As the team shot outdoors, images from the sets were leaked on social media. A source close to the production unit told DT Next, “Such things tend to happen when the team shoots outdoors. Despite the crowd witnessing the shooting from a distance, they have zoomed in to click the image and circulate it across social media. This is not great news as we do our best to keep things under the wraps.”

Rajinikanth

Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, the first look glimpse video of Vettaiyan was released on Rajinikanth’s birthday.



The film has cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Philomin Raj.

TJ Gnanavel

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Vettaiayan also marks Rajinikanth’s collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan after 32 years.

