If aim is kept, you need to shoot at it: Rajini's next with TJ Gnanavel titled 'Vettaiyan'

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Rajinikanth's upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel announced the title of the film on the actor's 73rd birthday.

Lyca Productions, the producer of the film, took to its official X (formally Twitter) handle and wrote, "The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN. Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day! #Thalaivar170isVettaiyan #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth." (sic)

The title reveal video opens with the actor sitting in a chair, leaning over calmy with legs crossed over and reading a book, and then cuts back to him loading a gun. While loading the gun he says, "If the aim is kept, you need to shoot at it" and then triggers the gun.



'Vettaiyan' is produced by Subaskaran and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

The film also marks Amitabh Bachchan's reunion with Rajinikanth after almost 32 years.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth turned 73 today, and fans of the actor gathered outside his residence waiting to wish the actor on his special day.

The actor's fans have also wished ‘Thalaiva’ on social media and flooded the X and Instagram with birthday wishes in the form of creative posters and videos.