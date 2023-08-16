KT Kunjumon meets Saravanan, SPM ahead of Gentleman 2 launch

CHENNAI: KT Kunjumon is producing the second part of Gentleman. The prequel, which released 30 years ago, was directed by Shankar.

However, Gentleman 2 will be helmed by A Gokul Krishna. Recently, KT Kunjumon met AVM Saravanan, SP Muthuraman and RM Veerappan to invite them for the launch ceremony.

The movie launch will happen at the Rajah Muthiah Hall on August 19. Oscar award-winning music director MM Keeravani is composing the music, while Vairamuthu is penning the lyrics. The music composition for the film began in Kochi on July 19. MM Keeravani has finished composing three songs.

The makers shared that the composition works for the remaining songs will happen soon. Ajayan Vincent is handling the camera and Thotta Tharani is the art director. Announcements on the cast and other technical crew will be made in the coming days.