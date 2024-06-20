'Kota Factory 3', 'Bad Cop', 'Federer' documentary top draws on OTT this week

NEW DELHI: The last week of June is set to bring exciting titles to OTT platforms, including the Jitendra Kumar-starrer 'Kota Factory' Season 3 and Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap’s police-villain chase drama 'Bad Cop'.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention this week:

‘Kota Factory 3’:

The new season of the black-and-white series stars Jitendra Kumar, Tillotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar.

It will trace the students' chaotic entry into adulthood alongside their trusted teacher and mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, 'Kota Factory 3' is helmed by Raghav Subbu.

The show is streaming on Netflix from June 20.

‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’:

This British documentary film, directed by Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia, follows Roger Federer in the last 12 days of his professional career, which ended at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Produced by George Chignell and Asif Kapadia, it stars Roger Federer, Mirka Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal.

It is streaming from June 20 on Prime Video.

‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’:

It follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish -- kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Greg Whiteley, the seven-episode series gives viewers unfiltered access to this iconic team and franchise.

It is streaming from June 20 on Netflix.

‘Bad Cop’:

This upcoming police-villain chase drama stars Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles, with Harleen Sethi and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.

Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D'Silva, 'Bad Cop' is set to release on June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Trigger Warning’:

This upcoming American action thriller film is directed by Mouly Surya and written by John Brancato, Josh Olson, and Halley Gross.

Produced by Thunder Road Films and Lady Spitfire, the film stars Jessica Alba and Anthony Michael Hall.

A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after his sudden death and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

It will be released on June 21 on Netflix.