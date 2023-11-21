KJo narrates funny story when Varun Dhawan first came to his office

NEW DELHI: Director-producer Karan Johar, who hosts the streaming chat show 'Koffee With Karan', narrated the story of actor Varun Dhawan walking into his office for the first time.

In the upcoming episode of the show, KJo chats with two of his 'Students', Varun and Sidharth Malhotra, both of whom debuted with his film 'Student of the Year'.

During the course of the episode, KJo shared a funny story when Varun along with his mom walked into the office of Karan's Dharma productions for the first time.

The director went down the memory lane and shared his first impressions and thoughts of Varun and Sidharth when they became his assistant directors.

Talking about this, Karan said: “The journey started on 'My name is Khan', we know that Sid was actually doing a feature film which didn't happen, then he decided to become an AD, the chief assistant on the film was Karan Malhotra, the director of 'Agneepath' and 'Shamshera'. Varun’s story is of course famous in Dharma".

"First I had met his mom and she said that you know, he wants to assist you. When he had come to meet me. I decided to show him the office, because he was David ji’s son. When we went in, the head of production was Manoj Mitra. We walked in together, Varun was ahead of me so Manoj stood up because he saw me but Varun said baitho baitho. Like Manoj Mitra has got up to see Varun, who no one knows.” laughed Karan

'Koffee with Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.