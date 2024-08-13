King Khan and his clan will rule the jungle once again

CHENNAI: It’s time to delve into the legacy of the ultimate king of the jungle, Mufasa: The Lion King, now brought to life in Hindi, featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam. Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, taking audiences back to the origins of the ultimate king of the jungle. Joining him are his cubs, Aryan as Simba and AbRam as Young Mufasa.

Mufasa: The Lion King’s Hindi trailer has also been unveiled.

Talking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King, depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.”

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in India on December 20, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.