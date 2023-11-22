'Killer Killer': Dhanush's Captain Miller first single is out now

CHENNAI: Captain Miller team dropped the first single 'Killer Killer' on Wednesday. Taking to X, the actor wrote, Captain Miller First single -

The film is billed as a periodic drama and set in pre-independent India. The storyline revolves around a rebel named Captain Miller and his revolution in the 1940s.



Captain Miller is being directed by Saani Kaayidham and Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others. Siddhartha Nuni handles the cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar is the music director.

‘Captain Miller’ will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.