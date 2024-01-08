Kichcha Sudeepa drops first look of Upendra-starrer 'World of UI'

MUMBAI: Actor Kichcha Sudeepa on Monday unveiled the first look teaser of the highly anticipated film, 'World of UI' starring Upendra, which delves into a global subject promising a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

The teaser launch which was held in Bengaluru, witnessed the presence of renowned producer Allu Arvind and Shiva Rajkumar.

Directed and conceived by Upendra, 'World of UI' is an ambitious project that has been in the making since the mid-2000s.

Boasting a staggering budget of Rs 100 crore, this period action film is set to redefine the standards of entertainment.

The teaser showcases an entirely different visual world built for UI by Upendra's unimaginable direction described by insiders as nothing short of surrealistic.

Going with the intriguing tag line of the movie 'This is not AI, this is UI,' the teaser offers a glimpse into the immersive and captivating universe created by the talented team behind the movie.

Sharing the first look on the social media, Kichcha wrote: "Welcome to the world of #UITheMovie Best wishes to #UppiSir and the entire team."

With top-of-the-line special effects, vibrant landscapes, haunting music, high-octane action sequences, great art direction and Upendra's signature heroic entry, the teaser speaks volumes about the large-scale entertainment that 'World of UI' promises to deliver.

Alongside Upendra, the flick stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila and Cockroach Sudhi among others, in pivotal roles.

Upendra, in addition to directing, has also penned the screenplay.

It is produced by G. Manoharan, Sreekanth KP and co-produced by Naveen Manoharan under the Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers banners.