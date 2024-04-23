Kiara Advani's latest pictures grabs her 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor's attention

Mumbai: Actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday dropped a stunning picture of herself, garnering the attention of netizens including her 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared the photo in which she is seen sipping coffee in a stunning white outfit.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section to praise her look.

"How gorgeous," a social media user commented.

"Ki you look beautiful," another one wrote.

However, Shahid Kapoor's comment was not about Kiara's look. It was a sofa in the picture that caught Shahid's attention.

Shahid commented saying, "That sofa is very familiar."

Varun Dhawan also commented.

He wrote, "Nice glasses".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh in kitty.