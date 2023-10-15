Kiara Advani walks down the ramp in black and golden gown, stuns everyone with her look

NEW DELHI: When it comes to combining elegance, beauty and style, Kiara Advani never fails to set an example for her fans and admirers. The actor stole the show in her black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present over there.

The strapless back sheer gown with golden motifs gave a glam look. What added more to her entire appearance was her long braided hairstyle. Her look and attire were unquestionably appropriate for this festive season.

She worked in movies such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', among others.