Kiara Advani shares fan's reaction to Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra's action-packed thriller movie 'Yodha' hit the theatres.

Not only are fans and movie enthusiasts praising the film, but even Sid's wife Kiara Advani is raving about his performance in the film.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video where a female can be seen cheering loudly and showing support as the actor appeared on the big screen.

In the clip, the fan wrote, "Don't go with my voice please. Main tab bohot emotional ho chuki thi." Resharing the fan video on her social media, Kiara penned, "Haha same babe same."

Earlier, taking to her official Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, "@sidmalhotra you've made us all SO proud! Your BEST. One of the best in this genre, #Sagar #Pushkar I can't believe this is your first. @dishapatani, @raashiikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas. To the entire cast and crew of the film, Take a bow!"

Directed by debutant duo, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Recently, Sidharth visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie.

He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in the last decade or so."

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also a part of it.