Kerala fans in frenzy as actor Vijay treats them with Malayalam speech; video goes viral

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's speech addressing his Kerala fans in Malayalam has been trending on social media since his arrival in Kerala a few days ago.

Vijay was greeted by a massive crowd of his fans. In the viral videos, Vijay came out of his vanity van and climbed atop it to greet them.

On Friday, the Actor addressed and took a selfie with his fans. In his speech he states, "Be it Tamil Nadu or Kerala, those two are like my two eyes. Not only in this life, no matter how many lives I take hereafter, I will always be your Vijay, your Thalapathy. Thank you for treating me like your own son. I feel like I can permanently live in your hearts."

The actor also took a selfie with his fans and shared it on X with the caption: "Ente Aniyathimaar , aniyanmaar, chettanmaar, chechimaar ammamaar! Ella Malayalikalkkum ente Hridayam Niranja Nanni ,"[sic] translating into, 'My younger sisters, younger brothers, elder brothers, elder sisters, and dear mothers! Heartfelt thanks to all Malayalis'.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, he delivered a special speech to his fans in Malayalam which rocked the arena.

A video of the same is trending on the internet. Addressing his fans while standing on top of the bus, Vijay thanked fans for receiving him with love.

In the video, Vijay says in Malayalam, "Chechi & Chetanmar, I feel like how happy you feel while celebrating Onam the same amount of happiness I see on your face. It makes me extremely happy. Just like my Nanbas and Nanbis in Tamil Nadu, you people are vera level." In the video, the actor can be seen dressed in a blue shirt and black pants, sporting a clean shaved look.

As reported earlier, in the 'The Greatest Of All Time' Vijay, will be seen portraying dual roles.

Actor Vijay arrived after 14 years in Thiruvananthapuram on March 18, where he and the team of 'The Greatest Of All Time' are shooting the schedule of the film which will last till March 25.