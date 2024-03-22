Thalapathy Vijay greets, expresses gratitude to fans during GOAT's Kerala schedule

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is busy shooting for his film 'Greatest Of All Time' in Kerala, greeted fans on Friday and expressed gratitude to them for their love. Vijay is shooting at the Sports Hub stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The 'GOAT' is being directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Since his arrival in Kerala a few days ago, Vijay has been greeted by a massive crowd of his fans. In the viral videos, Vijay came out of his vanity van and climbed atop it to greet them.

Ente Aniyathimaar , aniyanmaar, chettanmaar, chechimaar ammamaar!



Ella Malayalikalkkum ente Hridayam Niranja Nanni pic.twitter.com/axmw72aOls — Vijay (@actorvijay) March 22, 2024

In response to the overwhelming support, Vijay took a moment to thank his fans for their unconditional love.



In the movie, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen portraying dual roles. 'Greatest Of All Time' boasts an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, and Meenaakshi Chaudhary. Vijay is known for his eye-catching performances in films such as 'Theri', 'Master', 'Bigil', 'Beast' 'Puli', 'Thuppakki', 'Mersal', and 'Kaththi', among others. He was last seen in the action film 'Leo' which also starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film received positive responses from the audience.