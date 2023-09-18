'Keep calm and plot your escape': Makers of 'Leo' unveil new poster

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Vijay starrer 'Leo' unveiled the new Kannada poster of the film on Monday.

Seven Screen Studio, the production house, unveiled the poster on X (formally Twitter) and wrote, "KEEP CALM AND PLOT YOUR ESCAPE. Watch this space, #LeoPosterFeast will unveil stories, one poster at a time Kannadadalli #Leo bharjari release #LeoKannadaPoster." (sic)

The poster features actor Vijay overlayed on a 9mm pistol. The pistol allegedly shows a murder scene from the film where 'Do not cross' tape is put at a spot, where a person is seen lying dead in a pool of blood. The poster also has a tagline, 'Keep calm and plot your escape' asking the audience to guess the plot of the film with the poster.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film's Telugu poster and wrote, “KEEP CALM AND AVOID THE BATTLE Watch out #LeoPosterFeast will unveil stories, one poster at a time Aatalu paatalu tho mee #Leo Telugu lo release avthundhi #LeoTeluguPoster.”

Helmed by Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj,Lokesh Kanagaraj 'Leo' has been shot over the course of 125 days. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and the filmmaker after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master' and also brings together Vijay and Trisha once again on screen after a gap of 15 years.

Kanagaraj and his team had unveiled the poster of 'Leo' last month to celebrate Vijay’s 49th birthday. They also released the first single 'Naa Ready'.

Apart from Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, the film boasts an ensemble star cast and features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, choreographer-actor Sandy, and director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Kanagaraj’s earlier movies 'Master' and 'Vikram', is composing the soundtrack of the film. The film is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy and is slated to hit the screens in October, eyeing the pooja holidays.