‘Keep Calm And Avoid The Battle’: Makers release new poster of Leo

CHENNAI: The makers of Vijay-starrer Leo unveiled the new Telugu poster of the film on Sunday. Earlier, it was announced that the film’s posters would be released on a daily basis for four days. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studio, Leo will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Releasing the new telugu poster in their X account, the makers wrote, “KEEP CALM AND AVOID THE BATTLE Watch out.. #LeoPosterFeast will unveil stories, one poster at a time Aatalu paatalu tho mee #Leo Telugu lo release avthundhi #LeoTeluguPoster.” (sic) The poster features actor Vijay in the backdrop of snow in a calm posture. This poster is highly contradicting to the previous posters, in which the actor can be seen in a different avatar. The poster also has a tagline, Keep Calm And Avoid The Battle.

The film’s camera is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, while Philomin Raj takes care of editing. Leo is all set to hit the screens on October 19.