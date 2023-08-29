Kavin’s next titled Star, Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music

CHENNAI: Helmed by Elan of Pyaar Prema Kadhal fame, Kavin’s next project is titled as Star. The makers, Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Entertainment and BVSN Prasad of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, revealed the title of the film on August 28.

The music for Star will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This film marks the second collaboration between Yuvan and Elan. It is anticipated that the film will feature a famous actor from the Malayalam film industry, playing a prominent role.

The film’s cuts are handled by Pradeep E Raghav and Ezhil Arasu is the cinematographer. The team has already kick-started the shooting in Chennai and Mumbai and is planning to shoot the final schedule soon. Kavin was last seen in Dada.

The makers are planning to release a special promo of Star on Yuvan’s birthday on August 31.