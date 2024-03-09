Kartik begins shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', calls it "biggest film of my career"

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as the famous 'Rooh Baba' in the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and he finally commenced shooting for the "biggest film" of his career. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself while seeking God's blessings before shooting.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3." As soon as the picture was shared, fans and industry members wished the actor the best of luck. Ronit Roy wrote, "All the best." One of the users wrote, "Surely Ruhu Baba will once again spread his magic on the big screen this time." Another user commented, "Can't wait to see Rooh Baba return on Diwali..i sure this Diwali theatre will turn into a stadium."

Recently, makers welcomed Vidya Balan on board. Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', is all set to return to the franchise. Kartik also welcomed Vidya on board. "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Kartik also dropped an edited video showing Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first installment combined with visuals of Kartik from the second part. Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' will be released this Diwali. Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

