Karisma Kapoor speaks at India Conference at Harvard, Kareena joins for a chat

MUMBAI: Actress Karisma Kapoor recently gave a speech at the India Conference at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The actress was joined by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan at the event for an impromptu chat.

On Monday, Karisma took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the Harvard Business School in Boston.

The actress spoke about the soft power of Bollywood.

In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a beige Indian attire and a long coat.

Karisma wrote in the caption: “It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard. Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat. Thank you to @sunnysandhu24 and team #HarvardIndiaConference for being so wonderful. This was truly special.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming thriller film ‘Murder Mubarak’.

The film will drop on Netflix on March 15.