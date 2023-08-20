Kareena showers love on Sonam, Anand’s son Vayu as he turns 1

NEW DELHI: As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu turned 1 year old today, the little munchkin received a special wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena penned a sweet note for Sonam’s son along with a picture of the mother-son duo.

In the adorable photo, Sonam can be seen sitting on the couch while holding Vayu in one hand and a balloon in the other.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday to this little bundle of joy! Sending so much love & blessings.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Talking about Kareena’s work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.