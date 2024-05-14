Karan says ‘Dekhha Tenu’ song is close to his heart, carries purity of love

MUMBAI: Karan Johar gave us the classic Bollywood love ballad marinated in modern sensibilities and culture with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and this year, from his producer’s chair, he is all set to introduce us to a story that is both intriguing and loving. With Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the producer Johar and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are all set to bring to us the ultimate love story where they fall in love and take the next step, empowering each other.

The trailer that was released last week featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as Mahi took the fanbase by storm as everyone was impressed with the unique twist in the tale and the chemistry between the leading pair.However, one thing that netizens noticed and have lost their calm ever since is the tease of the rendition of the song Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that was in the Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer.

Dekha Tenu From Mr & Mrs Mahi To Release Soon,

Turns out the frenzy surrounding the song has reached producer Karan Johar who has decided not to let his fans suffer in the meantime.

The new announcement, rather another tease, by Karan now says that he hears you and the song we are talking about is as close to his heart as it is to yours. And not just that, Johar even confirmed that they will be dropping the song sooner than any of us thought. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karan Johar in a post spoke about how the Dekha Tenu craze from Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer has reached him. The filmmaker said the song has been echoing in all hearts just with the teaser.

He then continued that the song would be soon released for the audience. He didn't name the song even once which means the title of the song may be different. “This song is already echoing in all the hearts with just a small glimpse...and it carries on the purity of love that it did before… A song very close to soon to be yours from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi -Karan Johar,” wrote the filmmaker.



