Karan honoured by UK Parl, says, "I am fortunate and deeply grateful"

LONDON: Director Karan Johar has been honoured by the British Parliament today for his contribution to the global entertainment industry. He has completed 25 years in the Indian film industry and on this special occasion, he unveiled the teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Baroness Verma of Leicester hosted the event with members of Parliament in attendance including Lord Desai, Baroness Uddin and Rt Hon Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP and British Asian trailblazers, influencers and community leaders.

He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture in which he can be seen receiving the certificate. He wrote in the caption, "Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!" "It's one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come!@ukparliament," he added.

As a result of filming several of his projects there, including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Johar has a unique bond with the UK. His blockbusters 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'My Name Is Khan' broke records as the highest-grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their theatrical releases.

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28, 2023. The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.