Kamal, Mani reopen 'Nayakan' saga with Thug Life

CHENNAI: The much-awaited first look video of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's second collaboration in 36 years was unveiled at 5 pm. The film has been titled Thug Life with Kamal Haasan playing a gangster from Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district. The video shows Kamal Haasan covering himself in a sack and as it flies, he lets himself loose and fights gangsters. In the 175-second video, Kamal is seen saying that he is addressed as Yakuza by his villagers which translates from Japanese as a 'gangster'

Thug Life is not about it. Kamal Haasan plays the character of Rangaraya Sakthi Vel Nayakar, which has made movie buffs go berserk as the duo has taken a leaf out of their first collaboration Nayakan in 1987. AR Rahman's music for the video has become an instant hit apart from Kamal's long hair and the visuals.

Prior to the video, the makers announced the cast of Thug Life aka KH 234. Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan are back with Mani Ratnam immediately after Ponniyin Selvan. Dulquer Salmaan is also back with his favourite filmmaker for the second time after OK Kanmani. Apart from them Nasser and Abhirami will be seen in pivotal roles. Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer of Thug Life while Sreekar Prasad will handle the cuts.