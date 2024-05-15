Kamal lauds film fraternity for D Ramanujam's centenary celebration

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan attended the centenary celebration of D Ramanujam, who is fondly addressed as the 'Father of Cinema' on Tuesday. The event was held in Mylapore. Kamal Haasan was seen wearing a cap for the event as his look for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is kept under the wraps.

Speaking at the centenary celebration, he lauded producer Kalaipuli S Thanu and rest of film fraternity for organising the event, which comes across as a fitting tribute to Ramanujam. He recalled his memories with DR and said, "I had no intentions of becoming an actor. My aspiration was to become a technician. It was Ramanujam, who identified the talent in me and insisted that I meet K Balachander. Ramanujam spotted a lot of talented artistes and helped them to succeeding in cinema."

Filmmaker Bharathiraja, K Bhagyaraj and RK Selvamani also were a part of the event.