Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 2' to hit screens on July 12

CHENNAI: In a major announcement on Sunday, the makers of Indian 2 unveiled the film's release date. Starring Kamal Hassan in the lead, it is set for release on July 12. Also, the first single from the film is to be released this Wednesday.

Sharing it on X with a poster, the makers wrote, “Vanakkam INDIA! The 1st single from INDIAN-2 in Rockstar ANIRUDH musical is dropping on May 22nd! Get ready to welcome the comeback of SENAPATHY! Releasing worldwide in cinemas July 12, July 2024!.”

Billed as an action drama, the film is the sequel to the successful first part, released in 1996. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, director Shankar is helming the film. The ensemble cast includes Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh. Indian 2 will be out in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The team also shot the third installment simultaneously, and they are yet to announce the release date of Indian 3.