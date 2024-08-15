Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun mark Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Prominent actors, including Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with special messages on their social media handles.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, in her Independence Day message to her fans, called for an end to violence against women in an apparent reference to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

In a post on social media platform X, Haasan said, "Today, as proud sons and daughters of our motherland, let us vow to dream bigger, work harder and achieve the destiny of this great nation. Happy Independence day to all my fellow countrymen!"

Akshay, who stars in ensemble comedy "Khel Khel Mein", which released on Wednesday, shared a picture of the national flag on X.

"May our flag always fly high and our hearts sour with pride,' he wrote in the caption.

"Pushpa" star Arjun posted, "Happy Independence Day to each and every Indian in the world. Jai Hind."

Sunny Deol shared a picture of a child holding the Indian flag and urged everyone to be a "good Indian".

"Happy Independence Day! Love your motherland. Remember those who fought for freedom. Be a good human being. Be a good Indian," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Aaryan, who is currently attending the 2024 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia, said, "Wishing a Happy 78th #IndependenceDay to my Motherland! I might be seven seas away, but India’s spirit, grit, and pride can be felt no matter where you are. Bharat is not just a name; it’s a feeling that always makes our hearts swell with pride. Jai Hind."

In her message on Instagram, Pednekar said she hopes for Independence from "acts of violence against women, from heinous acts of sexual assault, from gross discrimination and from toxic masculinity that has lead oppressors to the most barbaric crimes without fear".

She accompanied the post with a note in which she said violence against women has not stopped for generations.

"Something that should send shivers down our spines doesn't even get a reaction from us cause it's become a regular occurrence. We should be ashamed. This is our collective failure. Our culture worships Shakti, remember that. Stricter laws. Make an example of those perpetrators. Let there be fear of the law," she said.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dulquer Salmaan, Arjun Kapoor, Prithivraj Sukumaran, Varun Dhawan Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt also sent their special wishes through social media.