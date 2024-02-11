Kalidas Jayaram starts shooting for Nila Varum Velai in Palakkad

CHENNAI: Kalidas Jayaram’s upcoming bilingual project is officially launched in Palakkad. Simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu, the shooting for the film began with a pooja ceremony.

Titled Nila Varum Velai, Kalidas Jayaram will portray the lead character in the Tamil version, and Satyadev Kancharana will take on the protagonist's role in Telugu, which is yet to be titled. This film is helmed by Hariharan of Enna Solla Pogirai fame.

Billed as a supernatural thriller, Nila Varum Velai is bankrolled by Miracle Movies.

Expressing her excitement about the film, producer Shruti Nallappa said, ''Nila Varum Velai promises to offer a unique cinematic experience. With its vast locations, elaborate set works, and action sequences, this period-supernatural thriller will captivate film enthusiasts. Filmmaker Hari’s vision and expertise will further enhance the film’s quality, making the film a highly anticipated project for both Tamil and Telugu audiences.''

The official announcement on the others in the cast and crew will be revealed soon by the makers.