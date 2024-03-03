Begin typing your search...

Kajol wishes 'eternally young' sister Tanishaa on her 46th b'day

In the image, the two actresses are looking into the camera lens and smiling. Kajol looks glamorous in a powder pink saree.

ByIANSIANS|3 March 2024 8:49 AM GMT
Kajol with Tanishaa 

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kajol on Sunday wished her 'eternally young' sister Tanishaa Mukerji on her 46th birthday along with a post on social media.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie with Tanishaa.

The actress captioned the selfie: “Happy birthday to my eternally young sister… may your life be filled with light, love and laughter always. Love you so much.”

Tanishaa made her debut in 2003 with ‘Sssshhh…’, a slasher film. She was then seen in ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Sarkar Raj’. Recently, she was seen in the 11th season of dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, will next be seen in ‘Do Patti’ alongside Kriti Sanon.

