Kajol feels nostalgic as 'DDLJ' clocks 28 years

MUMBAI: Actor Kajol took a trip down memory lane and recalled working in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and shared glimpses and fond memories from the set as she celebrates its 28th anniversary.

Kajol took to Instagram and wrote, "Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you."

In the video, the actor shared visuals from the movie's song. She also dropped a glimpse of her donning a green saree in a different hue. In the last picture, Kajol shared a green outfit from her iconic song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.' Kajol also thanked fans for helping to make the movie a 'legacy' in her statement. 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' often abbreviated as DDLJ, was released in 1995.



It is a romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and has become one of the most iconic and beloved Indian movies of all time. The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history. The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe.

However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values. The film is known for its memorable music, beautiful locations, and the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Meanwhile, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.