Johnny Depp remembers late actor Tamayo Perry, says "A lovely man, with a huge heart"

WASHINGTON: Actor Johnny Depp remembered his 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' costar Tamayo Perry, who died in a shark attack in June, reported People.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a black and white photo of Tamayo with the caption, "Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well. A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life..."

He continued with a message to Tamayo's wife, "Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts."

Tamayo, who also worked as a lifeguard died at age 49 on June 23 when he was fatally injured in an incident that took place while he was surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an American fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and it is based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name.

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department revealed in a press conference that the police had responded to reports of a surfer being attacked near Malaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore.

"As you can imagine, this is [an] extremely difficult time for all of us. I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months," Enright said, confirming that Honolulu Ocean Safety had responded to the attack via jet ski, before bringing the victim to shore.

Perry is knowm for working in movies like 2011's Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He also had a role in 2002's Blue Crush, among other projects.

During the conference, Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said Perry was "a lifeguard loved by all."

"He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide," Lager added.

"Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more," Lager continued, before asking for privacy for the family.

"It's just a tragic loss," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, adding, "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected," reported People.