Jeff Nichols' 'The Bikeriders' to stream from this date

WASHINGTON: The makers of 'The Bikeriders', starring Emmy winner Jodie Comer, Academy Award nominee Austin Butler and Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy, have announced the streaming date of the motorcycle crime thriller, reported Deadline.

It will be streaming from August 9. Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, the filmmaker behind titles like Mud and Take Shelter, 'The Bikeriders' is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

The film depicts a revolutionary era in American culture and people were changing. After an accidental encounter at a local pub, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is irresistibly drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of the Vandals, a Midwestern motorcycle gang commanded by the mysterious Johnny (Hardy).

The club, like the nation surrounding it, continues to change, shifting from a gathering place for local outsiders to a frightening underbelly of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his commitment to the organisation.

Other cast members include two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (George & Tammy), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Mike Faist (Challengers), and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), according to Deadline. Earlier, actor Jodie Comer shared how she prepared for her role and accent in Jeff Nichols' 'The Bikeriders', which is about the rise and fall of a Midwestern motorcycle club in the 1960s.

She has to learn a working-class Chicago accent to play Kathy, a strong-willed woman who falls in love with a free-spirited biker named Benny (Austin Butler) and finds herself in competition with Johnny (Tom Hardy), the club's leader, for his attention and devotion. The movie is inspired by the 1967 photography book "The Bikeriders" by Danny Lyon, who captured the story of the Vandals motorcycle club, the report said.