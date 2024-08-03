Jayam Ravi’s 'Brother' to lock horns with Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran for Diwali

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the makers of actor Jayam Ravi's 'Brother' announced with a poster that the film will be released for Diwali. Touted as a family drama, Rajesh M is helming the film.

Sharing it on X, makers wrote, "Let's Celebrate this Diwali with @actor_jayamravi's #Brother movie. #BrotherFromDiwali (sic)."

The poster set in a wedding backdrop features Jayam Ravi as groom and Priyanka Mohan as bride, along with their family behind them, posing for a photograph.

'Brother' is produced by Screen Scene. The 38-second glimpse video, released last month, featured the lead pair gazing romantically at each other with a soulful background score.

Brother cast also includes Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, and VTV Ganesh, among others. Vivekanand Santhosam handles the cinematography, and Ashish Joseph is looking after the editing. Harris Jayaraj is composing the music for the film.

It is also noted that Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran', directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has locked the same date to hit the screens.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has Genie, directed by debutant Arjunan Jr. Bankrolled by Vels Film International, Kriti Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi are part of the cast.

The actor is also currently awaiting the release of Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.