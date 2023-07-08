Jawan: Is SRK a sin or a blessing, wait till July 10 to know

CHENNAI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has announced that a 'prevue' of his upcoming film, Jawan, would be releasing on July 10 at 10:30 AM.



On his social media post, the actor gave a caption "मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ... Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." (sic)

The caption translates into "Am I a sin, or a blessing, but I am one amongst you."



Fans are excited for this Atlee-helmed action thriller which will also feature Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara will be the leading lady of Jawan. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.



The film is slated to be released on September 7 in three languages, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.



Inputs from ANI