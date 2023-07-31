'Jawan' 1st single 'Vandha Edam' is a massive celebration number from Anirudh for SRK

CHENNAI: The current sensation singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice and composed the first single titled 'Vandha Edam', a massive celebration number from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house, took to its official X handle and tweeted, "Volume Ethunga! #VandhaEdam Paadal Ipodhu Veliaagi ulladhu. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." (sic)

The song opens with Mangli's vocals and features Shah Rukh Khan in a bright red dress wearing a cooler and dancing with over 1000 dancers, all dressed in light green, from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, and Mumbai.

The song is choreographed by Shobi Paulraj and the lyrics for the song is penned by Vivek.

Earlier, the makers released the high-energy and captivating - 'The King Khan rap' performed by the Grammy-nominated popular artiste Raja Kumari, all of which were a part of the recently launched ‘Jawan’ prevue, and have been highly appreciated.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh Khan, starting from Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles.

'Jawan' is directed by the acclaimed Kollywood filmmaker Atlee. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, and will release in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.